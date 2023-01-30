Stocks
LEVI

Levi Strauss & (LEVI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

January 30, 2023 — 06:42 am EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

Levi Strauss & said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.12 per share.

At the most recent share price of $17.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.70%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is just 0.60%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.00% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Levi Strauss & is $20.10. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 13.00% from its latest reported closing price of $17.79.

The projected annual revenue for Levi Strauss & is $6,475MM, an increase of 4.97%. The projected annual EPS is $1.44, an increase of 0.54%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Levi Strauss &. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 8.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEVI is 0.2030%, an increase of 1.8515%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 99,977K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

LEVI / Levi Strauss & Co. Ownership

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,783,622 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,736,928 shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 86.88% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,201,875 shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,169,373 shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 63.82% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 5,006,792 shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,011,399 shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521,970 shares, representing an increase of 62.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 54.65% over the last quarter.

PARMX - Parnassus Mid Cap Fund Investor Shares holds 3,969,819 shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,842,954 shares, representing a decrease of 47.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 33.38% over the last quarter.

Levi Strauss & Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands. 

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LEVI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.