Levi Strauss (LEVI) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $17.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.82% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.07% for the day.

Coming into today, shares of the jeans maker had gained 17.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 14%, while the S&P 500 gained 13.74%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Levi Strauss in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.13, reflecting a 18.75% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.37 billion, indicating a 5.23% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $5.97 billion, which would represent changes of -1.6% and -6.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower. At present, Levi Strauss boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Levi Strauss's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.88. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.62.

Also, we should mention that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 1.61. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 146, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

