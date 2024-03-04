Levi Strauss (LEVI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Levi Strauss (LEVI) ended the recent trading session at $18.34, demonstrating a +0.55% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.12% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

The jeans maker's shares have seen an increase of 12.45% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Levi Strauss in its upcoming release. On that day, Levi Strauss is projected to report earnings of $0.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.29%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.53 billion, indicating a 9.54% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.24 per share and a revenue of $6.33 billion, indicating changes of +12.73% and +2.42%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% higher. Levi Strauss is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Levi Strauss has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.71 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.6, so one might conclude that Levi Strauss is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that LEVI currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.15. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

