Levi Strauss (LEVI) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $16.28, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.2%.

Shares of the jeans maker witnessed a gain of 7.05% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Levi Strauss in its upcoming release. On that day, Levi Strauss is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.47%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.66 billion, indicating a 4.6% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Levi Strauss boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Levi Strauss is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.28. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.73.

Meanwhile, LEVI's PEG ratio is currently 0.55. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. LEVI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

