Levi Strauss Introduces Paid Family Leave To Care For Ill Family Members

(RTTNews) - American denim company Levi Strauss & Co. has introduced paid family leave to provide their employees the facility to care for ill family members without worrying about the stability of their job or finances.

The leave is available immediately to all U.S. corporate and benefits-eligible retail or hourly employees who work at least 30 hours a week.

According to a study conducted by Pew Research Center, more than one in ten U.S. adults are caring for an aging parent or immediate family member at the same time they are raising their own children.

Another report from the National Business Group on Health reveals that about 44 percent of employees experience financial strain while they take the additional responsibility of tending to a sick family member. 88 percent of adult caregivers also have a negative impact on their own health.

The eight-week paid time off per year will enable employees to care for an immediate family member with a serious health condition. This is applicable for an ill spouse, domestic partner, parent or stepparent, child or stepchild up to 18 years of age. It will help the employee bring a balance between the growing demands from their work and personal lives.

The new employee benefit is an extension to the company's paid parental leave program announced in 2016, which provides eight weeks of paid time off to welcome or care for a new child.

Last week, Levi Strauss also hired Tracy Layney as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective April 20, 2020.

