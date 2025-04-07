LEVI STRAUSS Earnings Results: $LEVI Reports Quarterly Earnings

LEVI STRAUSS ($LEVI) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, beating estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $1,526,800,000, missing estimates of $1,572,327,623 by $-45,527,623.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LEVI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LEVI STRAUSS Insider Trading Activity

LEVI STRAUSS insiders have traded $LEVI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A FRIEDMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,664 shares for an estimated $301,785.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LEVI STRAUSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of LEVI STRAUSS stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LEVI STRAUSS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEVI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for LEVI STRAUSS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LEVI forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.