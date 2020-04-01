Levi Strauss Debt Downgraded, Outlook Negative

With $1.08 billion in total debt, but total cash of $1.01 billion -- and net profits of $395 million last year, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, you might think that jeans maker Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) was a company in the pink of financial health.

Not so fast, says credit analyst Fitch Ratings.

Image source: Getty Images.

This morning, the credit rater downgraded Levi Strauss debt one notch from BB+ to BB. The rater also assigned a negative outlook to Levi's debt.

As the analyst explains, its move reflects "the significant business interruption from the coronavirus pandemic and the implications of a downturn in global discretionary spending that Fitch expects could extend well into 2021."

Although Levi's balance sheet looks pretty good right now, Fitch anticipates Levi will have to take on so much debt to get through this crisis that its adjusted leverage will more than double from 3.1 times in fiscal 2019 to around 7 times in fiscal 2020. Sales are expected to decline 25% this year to $4.4 billion, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) could shrink 77% to just $175 million.

"Leverage is unlikely to return to fiscal 2019 levels in fiscal 2022 even assuming a sustained topline recovery," warns Fitch, and "a more protracted or severe downturn could lead to further actions."

In standard ratings language, more letters are better (i.e. BB is better than B), and letters coming earlier in the alphabet are better than letters later (i.e. B is better than C).

A BB rating, which Fitch currently assigns to Levi Strauss debt, is considered not investment grade (i.e., it's a junk bond). Indeed, BB qualifies as highly speculative.

10 stocks we like better than Levi Strauss & Co.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Levi Strauss & Co. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.