Levi Strauss & Co. Just Recorded A 46% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

A week ago, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.8% to hit US$1.3b. Levi Strauss also reported a statutory profit of US$0.35, which was an impressive 46% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:LEVI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 11th 2021

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering Levi Strauss are now predicting revenues of US$5.52b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major 30% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Levi Strauss forecast to report a statutory profit of US$1.13 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.44b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.96 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the nice increase in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target rose 17% to US$30.11, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Levi Strauss at US$34.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$25.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Levi Strauss' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Levi Strauss' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 42% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.8% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Levi Strauss to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Levi Strauss following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Levi Strauss. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Levi Strauss going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Levi Strauss (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.