Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LEVI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.1, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEVI was $30.1, representing a -2.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.84 and a 170.44% increase over the 52 week low of $11.13.

LEVI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.35. Zacks Investment Research reports LEVI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 427.38%, compared to an industry average of 6.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LEVI Dividend History page.

