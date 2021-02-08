Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LEVI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.99, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEVI was $19.99, representing a -11.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.64 and a 119.91% increase over the 52 week low of $9.09.

LEVI is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS). LEVI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.33. Zacks Investment Research reports LEVI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 359.52%, compared to an industry average of -6.4%.

