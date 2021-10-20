Levi Strauss Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LEVI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.64, changing hands as high as $25.96 per share. Levi Strauss & Co. shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEVI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.38 per share, with $30.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.73.

