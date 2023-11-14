Levi Strauss Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LEVI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.88, changing hands as high as $15.24 per share. Levi Strauss & Co. shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LEVI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.415 per share, with $19.355 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.05.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: EVOL market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PROC
WSO.B shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.