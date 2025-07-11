$LEVI stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LEVI stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $169,129,744 of trading volume.

$LEVI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LEVI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $LEVI stock page ):

$LEVI insiders have traded $LEVI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID JEDRZEJEK (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,461 shares for an estimated $278,298 .

. DAVID A FRIEDMAN sold 4,166 shares for an estimated $76,821

$LEVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $LEVI stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LEVI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEVI in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/08/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

$LEVI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEVI recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $LEVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Nardone from B of A Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $24.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $19.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Paul Kearney from Barclays set a target price of $20.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Drew Crum from Stifel set a target price of $20.0 on 04/08/2025

