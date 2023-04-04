Leveraging Technology to Educate Employees on Money Relationships and Boost Employee Loyalty

Financial stress can significantly impact employees, affecting their productivity, engagement, and overall well-being. As April marks Financial Literacy Month, employers can invest in their employees' financial well-being by adding programs and natural behavior insights to their tech stack. By doing so, employers can provide personalized support to their employees, help them overcome financial challenges, and develop healthy financial habits.

Integrating Natural Behavior Insights into Tech Stack

Employers can integrate natural behavior insights into their tech stack to provide personalized employee support. For example, using data analytics and artificial intelligence, employees can set coaching patterns to assist them in better financial behavior. Targeted interventions can help them overcome challenges and develop healthy financial habits. These tools can be provided confidentially by the employer as an employee benefit.

By leveraging natural behavior insights in the tech stack, employers can provide personalized support and resources to help employees overcome financial challenges. This can lead to a more productive and engaged workforce as employees can focus on their work without the added burden of financial worries. Additionally, it can improve employee loyalty and retention, as employees are more likely to stay with an employer that invests in their well-being.

Case Study: Mary's Success Story

Mary, a Community Builder (Traits: Patient and Trusting), felt increasingly stressed about her finances. Despite being careful with her money, she struggled to make ends meet on her salary.

Thankfully, her employer introduced a financial wellness program as part of their wellness initiative, offering a technology app and coaching to help employees make better decisions about their money.

Initially hesitant to participate, Mary soon realized that she was not alone, and the program gave her the education and confidence she needed to take control of her finances. Within a year, Mary went from having $0 in savings to $10k in savings and increased her 401k contributions by an additional 3%. With her newfound stability, Mary increased her understanding of money relationships and her appreciation for her employer's assistance in her money energy confidence.

Conclusion

In conclusion, recognizing and addressing the impact of financial stress is crucial for both individuals and organizations. Employers have a unique opportunity to support their employees' financial well-being by providing resources and support to help them manage their money energy and develop healthy relationships with money. By doing so, employers can create a happier, healthier, and more productive workforce.

If you've integrated a behavioral solution into your tech stack, I would love to know how your organization is leveraging behavior in your technology. Alternatively, if you're interested in learning how to implement a solution, feel free to reach out to me at leon.morales@dnabehavior.com or connect with me on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/leondna/Bottom of Form

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.