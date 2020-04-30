Leveraged Small-Cap and Inverse Leveraged Gold Miners: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks were in the positive territory on upbeat tech earnings and hopes of coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences GILD. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 2.6%, DIA was up 2.2%, and QQQ moved 3.6% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

URTY: Volume 3.05 Times Average

This leveraged small-cap ETF was in the spotlight as around 2.68 million shares moved hands compared with an average 879,360 shares a day. We also saw great price movement as URTY added 14.3% in the last session.

The big move was largely the result of small-cap rally. The talks of reopening of the economy, super-dovish Fed, extension of the paycheck protection program and some forgivable loans supported the small-cap stocks lately. URTY has gained 59.1% over the past month.

JDST: Volume 2.94 Times Average

This double-leveraged inverse gold mining ETF was under the microscope as 2.85 million shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 967, 300 shares and came as JDST lost 4.6% in the last trading session. Gold miners have delivered an upbeat performance lately thanks to the higher safe-demand for gold bullion, strong balance sheet and lower operating costs. This upbeat fundamental went against the inverse ETF. JDST lost 56.9% in a month’s time.

