Leveraged hedge funds under scrutiny after pensions crisis-UK watchdog

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain's markets watchdog is working with overseas regulators to look at other stresses in the system, such as leveraged hedge funds, its chief executive said on Wednesday, following a pensions crisis in late September.

UK government bond yields spiralled after defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes faced a dash for cash to meet margin calls on liability-driven investment (LDI) derivatives positions, forcing the Bank of England to step in to stabilise the market.

Concentration of counterparties and margin call requirements were among the issues in focus, Financial Conduct Authority chief executive Nikhil Rathi told a parliamentary pensions committee.

"We're working with our colleagues overseas on leveraged hedge funds or some of the other risks that we see in markets around the world," he said.

The committee has launched an inquiry into the regulation of defined benefit pension schemes using LDI.

Investment funds and other non-bank financial institutions face their first 'stress test' next year to apply lessons from the near-meltdown in Britain's pension fund sector, the Bank of England said this week.

