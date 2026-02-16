Leveraged ETFs Are Aggressive by Design. Here's What That Means for Investors

Key Points

Leveraged ETFs take out big loans to double or triple the gains of an underlying asset.

However, they’re also designed to double or triple their net losses.

Over the past two decades, more investment firms have launched leveraged ETFs that aim to double or triple the gains of an underlying stock or index. For example, Direxion's Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEMKT: SPXL) aims to triple the daily performance of the S&P 500. Here's what investors should know about these highly aggressive investments.

If a fund wants to triple the S&P 500's daily return, it usually secures a short-term loan, called a "total return swap," from a bank. If it wants to triple its return with a $100 million investment in the S&P 500, it asks its partner bank to invest $300 million in the index on its behalf.

The bank agrees to pay the fund triple the S&P 500's daily gain from that "invested loan", but it collects interest on the entire $300 million loan until the contract expires. This structure is risky, since it triples the S&P 500's return on green days, but also triples its losses on red days.

Furthermore, those gains and losses aren't cumulative; they reset every day. These funds also need to charge high fees to cover their interest expenses. That's why SPXL charges a net expense ratio of 0.87%. These leveraged ETFs might be appealing to aggressive short-term traders, but they're dangerous investments for most long-term investors.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

