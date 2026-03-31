Leveraged ETF Winners Amid S&P 500's Fifth Straight Weekly Loss

Rising oil prices continued to rattle theglobal marketlast week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.7%, entering correction territory – defined as a drop of more than 10% from its peak. The Nasdaq Composite declined 2.1%, deepening its correction. The S&P 500 also dropped about 1.7%, marking its fifth successive weekly loss and marking the longest losing streak since 2022, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

The recent spike in oil prices, thanks to tensions in the Middle East, led to this market chaos. The outlook now depends on the duration of the disruption and the extent of physical damage to energy infrastructure. With infrastructure already impacted, oil prices are unlikely to return to pre-war levels anytime soon.

Big Tech Rout Deepens Market Losses

The “Magnificent Seven” mega-cap stocks led the downturn, shedding over $330 billion in market value in a single session and roughly $870 billion over the week, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. Shares of tech behemoths declined, while Meta shares were particularly hit by a landmark ruling tied to social media addiction concerns.

Oil Tops $100 Amid Middle East Escalation

Markets remain on edge as attacks continue across the Middle East, with fears that the conflict could stretch into April and beyond. The halt in traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is adding to concerns about global economic disruption, as per the abovementioned source. The scenario could add to the global inflationary pressure, which, in turn, is likely to keep rates higher for longer – a situation not conducive to growth sectors like technology.

Trump Delays Action, Signals Possible De-escalation

President Donald Trump extended the deadline for Iran by 10 days, giving it until April 6 to meet U.S. demands or face potential strikes on power infrastructure. While the move hints at a possible path toward de-escalation, uncertainty remains high for any resolution.

Leveraged ETF Winners

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few winning leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) of the last week.

T-REX 2X Inverse CRCL Daily Target ETF CRCD – Up 54.4% Last Week

The T-REX 2X Inverse CRCL Daily Target ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the inverse of the daily performance of CRCL. The CRCL stock slumped 24.4% last week.

GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF CONI – Up 45.2%

The GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1 times the daily percentage change of the common stock of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN). COIN shares dropped 18.7% last week.

Tradr 2X Short IREN Daily ETF IREZ – Up 32.5%

The Tradr 2X Short IREN Daily ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the inverse daily performance of the common shares of IREN Limited. IREN shares lost about 15.3% last week.

Tradr 2X Short NBIS Daily ETF NBIZ – Up 30.8%

The Tradr 2X Short NBIS Daily ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the inverse daily performance of the common shares of Nebius Group N.V. The Nebius Group (NBIS) stock slumped 13.4% last week.

Tradr 2X Long SRPT Daily ETF SRPU – Up 29.0%

The Tradr 2X Long SRPT Daily ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the daily performance of the common shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT stock jumped 18% last week as the company reported promising results for its gene-silencing technology in two forms of muscular dystrophy, as quoted on Investor’s Business Daily.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.