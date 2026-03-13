Leveraged ETF Showdown: Is SOXL's Semiconductor Focus or SPXL's S&P 500 Stability the Better Choice for Investors?

Key Points

SOXL has delivered a much higher one-year return than SPXL, but with far greater volatility and a deeper historical drawdown.

Both funds charge similar expense ratios, but SPXL offers a higher dividend yield.

SOXL concentrates entirely on technology and semiconductors, while SPXL provides exposure across multiple sectors.

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The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X ETF (NYSEMKT:SPXL) and the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF (NYSEMKT:SOXL) are both designed for traders seeking amplified daily movements, but they take very different approaches.

While SPXL magnifies the S&P 500’s daily performance, SOXL does the same for a basket of semiconductor stocks. This comparison looks at cost, performance, and risk to help decide which may appeal for short-term tactical bets.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SPXL SOXL Issuer Direxion Direxion Expense ratio 0.84% 0.75% 1-yr return (as of March 13, 2026) 39.30% 175.6% Dividend yield 0.69% 0.23% Beta (5Y monthly) 3.09 5.24 AUM $5.6 billion $11.9 billion

SOXL charges a slightly lower expense ratio than SPXL, which could make it marginally more affordable for short-term trading. However, SPXL offers a higher dividend yield, so those seeking income from a leveraged ETF may find it a better fit.

Keep in mind, though, that because leveraged ETFs function best as short-term investments, fees and dividend income will likely be less of a consideration than factors like risk and returns.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SPXL SOXL Max drawdown (5 y) -63.80% -90.46% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $2,367 $1,515

What's inside

SOXL is entirely focused on the technology sector, tracking a basket of 44 semiconductor stocks. Its largest holdings include Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Applied Materials.

The fund has been around for 16 years, and its daily leverage reset can cause returns to diverge significantly from the underlying index over time, especially in volatile periods. All assets are allocated to technology, so investors are making a concentrated bet on the semiconductor industry’s short-term swings.

SPXL takes a different approach by offering daily 3X exposure to the S&P 500, which is spread across a much broader set of just over 500 holdings. Its largest positions are Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. Like SOXL, SPXL features a daily leverage reset that can amplify both gains and losses and is best suited for very short-term tactical exposure.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Leveraged ETFs are high-risk, high-reward investments. They perform best as short-term trades, and it’s generally recommended to hold them for a few trading days at the longest. These ETFs’ daily resets mean that the longer you hold them, the more vulnerable they become to volatility.

Between these two funds, SOXL is the higher risk ETF. The semiconductor sector is already volatile, especially as it becomes more intertwined with artificial intelligence (AI). SOXL aims for three times the daily returns of its underlying index, which can result in lucrative earnings or staggering drawdowns, depending on how its index fares.

SPXL is still a risky investment due to its leveraged nature, but because it tracks the S&P 500, it boasts far more stability than a semiconductors-focused fund. The drawback, however, is that its earning potential is more limited than SOXL’s.

Where you might choose to buy will depend on your goals and risk tolerance. Those willing to take a big swing on a potentially lucrative industry despite the risk of significant volatility might prefer SOXL, while investors just dipping their toes into leveraged ETFs may be better off with the relative stability of SPXL.

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Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Applied Materials, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.