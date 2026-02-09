A Leveraged Bet on the Broad Market or Big Tech: SPXL vs. QLD

Key Points

QLD charges a slightly higher expense ratio and yields less than SPXL

SPXL delivered a stronger five-year growth of $1,000 and a higher beta, but both funds saw similarly steep drawdowns

QLD leans more heavily into technology and Nasdaq-100 names, while SPXL offers broader S&P 500 exposure

10 stocks we like better than ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Qqq ›

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEMKT:SPXL) and ProShares - Ultra QQQ (NYSEMKT:QLD) both offer daily leveraged exposure to large-cap U.S. stocks, but differ in cost, sector tilts, and long-term performance, QLD focusing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 and SPXL tracking the broader S&P 500.

SPXL and QLD both use leverage to amplify daily returns, but their index focus creates distinct risk and return profiles. SPXL offers triple exposure to the S&P 500, while QLD provides double exposure to the Nasdaq-100. This comparison highlights their key differences in cost, holdings, risk, and performance.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SPXL QLD Issuer Direxion ProShares Expense ratio 0.87% 0.98% 1-yr return (as of 2026-02-06) 24.02% 19.81% Dividend yield 0.67% 0.16% AUM $5.7 billion $10.75 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

SPXL is marginally more affordable on fees, with a 0.87% expense ratio compared to QLD’s 0.98%. SPXL also offers a higher yield at 0.67%, whereas QLD yields just 0.16%—a meaningful gap for yield-focused investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SPXL QLD Max drawdown (5 y) -63.84% -63.78% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $2,785 $2,128

What's inside

QLD delivers 2x daily leverage to the Nasdaq-100, resulting in a portfolio that is 53% technology, 17% communication services, and 13% consumer cyclical stocks, spread across 121 holdings. Top positions include Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 7.08%, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 6.83%, and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 5.15%. QLD traded for nearly 20 years and, like SPXL, uses a daily leverage reset. As a result, its performance may diverge from the index over longer periods particularly in volatile markets.

SPXL tracks the S&P 500 with triple (3x) daily leverage, resulting in a broader sector mix: 35% technology, 13% financial services, and 11% communication services, across 516 holdings. Its top stocks also include Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft, each with smaller individual weights due to the S&P 500’s more diversified structure. The daily leverage reset for both funds increases compounding effects and risk.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

SPXL and QLD are designed to amplifydaily stock marketmovements. While this makes them effective for short-term strategies, they do not perform like traditional long-term index funds. The key decision is whether you prefer 3x daily exposure to the broad S&P 500 with Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, or 2x daily exposure to the tech-focused Nasdaq-100 with ProShares Ultra QQQ.

SPXL offers broader market exposure with higher risk due to 3x leverage. QLD applies less leverage but is more concentrated in large-cap technology stocks. The minor fee difference is less significant than the impact of leverage and concentration.

For investors, the daily reset is the defining risk. In volatile markets, these funds may lose value even if the underlying index remains flat, with SPXL typically being less forgiving. SPXL is best suited for short-term traders positioning for a broad market rally and who can tolerate sharp drawdowns. QLD fits investors targeting leveraged exposure to technology-led moves with slightly less intensity. These EFTs reward timing rather than patience, and holding them through volatility is where most losses occur.

Should you buy stock in ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Qqq right now?

Before you buy stock in ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Qqq, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Qqq wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 9, 2026.

Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.