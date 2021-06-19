Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.06

Level One Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LEVL) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.06 per share on 15th of July. This payment means the dividend yield will be 0.8%, which is below the average for the industry.

Level One Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Level One Bancorp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 22.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 5.7% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Level One Bancorp Is Still Building Its Track Record

NasdaqGS:LEVL Historic Dividend June 19th 2021

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2018, the first annual payment was US$0.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 26% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

Level One Bancorp Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Level One Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.9% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Level One Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Level One Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Level One Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

