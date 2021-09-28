Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LEVL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LEVL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.95, the dividend yield is .78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEVL was $30.95, representing a -3.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.99 and a 110.26% increase over the 52 week low of $14.72.

LEVL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.63. Zacks Investment Research reports LEVL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 42.34%, compared to an industry average of 30.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the levl Dividend History page.

