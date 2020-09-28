Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LEVL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LEVL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.01, the dividend yield is 1.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEVL was $15.01, representing a -41.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.78 and a 11.64% increase over the 52 week low of $13.45.

LEVL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). LEVL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports LEVL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 14.69%, compared to an industry average of -17.6%.

