Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LEVL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEVL was $24.75, representing a -0.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.98 and a 74.91% increase over the 52 week low of $14.15.

LEVL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM). LEVL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.57. Zacks Investment Research reports LEVL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.77%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LEVL Dividend History page.

