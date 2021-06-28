Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LEVL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27, the dividend yield is .89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEVL was $27, representing a -6.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.77 and a 83.42% increase over the 52 week low of $14.72.

LEVL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.14. Zacks Investment Research reports LEVL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 58.03%, compared to an industry average of 26.3%.

