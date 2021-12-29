Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2022. Shareholders who purchased LEVL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LEVL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.5, the dividend yield is .61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEVL was $39.5, representing a -2.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.70 and a 120.67% increase over the 52 week low of $17.90.

LEVL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.12. Zacks Investment Research reports LEVL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 51.46%, compared to an industry average of 29.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the levl Dividend History page.

