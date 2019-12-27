Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LEVL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LEVL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.1, the dividend yield is .64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEVL was $25.1, representing a -5.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.69 and a 20.16% increase over the 52 week low of $20.89.

LEVL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). LEVL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.95. Zacks Investment Research reports LEVL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.79%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

