Leveen Calgary Granger Ups Stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR)

Fintel reports that Leveen Calgary Granger has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 913,649 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR). This represents 9.13% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 29, 2022 they reported 503,011 shares and 5.12% of the company, an increase in shares of 81.64% and an increase in total ownership of 4.01% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

What are large shareholders doing?

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 699,000 shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,176 shares, representing an increase of 98.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHLR by 576.21% over the last quarter.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC holds 392,716 shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395,701 shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHLR by 23.59% over the last quarter.

Magnolia Group, Llc holds 327,662 shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JCP Investment Management, LLC holds 305,883 shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 110,546 shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,646 shares, representing a decrease of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHLR by 43.77% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 16.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc is 0.1693%, an increase of 24.4785%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.28% to 2,799,442 shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.