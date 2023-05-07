News & Insights

Leumi expects 50% drop in Q1 profit after fall in value of US unit

Credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN

May 07, 2023 — 04:06 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, May 7 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi LUMI.TA said on Sunday it expects first-quarter profit to be 50% lower following a sharp decline in the valuation of its U.S. unit.

Leumi, Israel's largest bank by assets, said based on preliminary assessments, it anticipates a post-tax decrease in the value for the investment of Valley National Bancorp VLY.O of about 1 billion shekels ($275 million).

Leumi owns 14.2% of Valley, whose shares have slid 33% so far in 2023 to $7.60. Its valuation stands at $3.9 billion and analysts have cut their target price for the bank to $10-$13.

Shares of Leumi were up 1.4% in morning trade in Tel Aviv to 28.81 shekels ($7.93).

The bank said the reduction in Valley's value was not expected to have a significant impact on the adequacy of regulatory capital ratios.

Confidence in the U.S. banking sector has been shaken by the most significant bank failures since the 2007-8 financial crisis that forced regulators to step in.

Leumi, described by Valley as a long-term strategic partner, is part of its strategy to boost the bank's credit portfolio in the United States. "Valley is a bank with a consistent history of stringent risk management," it added.

Leumi's first-quarter earnings will be published later this month and the bank said the final figure of the valuation decline could change after a review by auditors.

($1 = 3.6315 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.