Leumi expects 50% drop in Q1 profit after fall in value of US unit

JERUSALEM, May 7 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi LUMI.TA said on Sunday it expects first-quarter profit to be 50% lower following a sharp decline in the valuation of its U.S. unit.

Leumi, Israel's largest bank by assets, said based on preliminary assessments, it anticipates a post-tax decrease in the value for the investment of Valley National Bancorp VLY.O of about 1 billion shekels ($275 million).

Leumi owns 14.2% of Valley, whose shares have slid 33% so far in 2023 to $7.60. Its valuation stands at $3.9 billion and analysts have cut their target price for the bank to $10-$13.

Shares of Leumi were up 1.4% in morning trade in Tel Aviv to 28.81 shekels ($7.93).

The bank said the reduction in Valley's value was not expected to have a significant impact on the adequacy of regulatory capital ratios.

Confidence in the U.S. banking sector has been shaken by the most significant bank failures since the 2007-8 financial crisis that forced regulators to step in.

Leumi, described by Valley as a long-term strategic partner, is part of its strategy to boost the bank's credit portfolio in the United States. "Valley is a bank with a consistent history of stringent risk management," it added.

Leumi's first-quarter earnings will be published later this month and the bank said the final figure of the valuation decline could change after a review by auditors.

($1 = 3.6315 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Barbara Lewis)

