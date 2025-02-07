$LEU stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LEU stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $298,608,616 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LEU:
$LEU Insider Trading Activity
$LEU insiders have traded $LEU stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LARRY B CUTLIP (SVP, FIELD OPERATIONS) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $112,920
$LEU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $LEU stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLOUDALPHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED/HONG KONG added 397,002 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,444,303
- YONG RONG (HK) ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 395,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,364,238
- REAVES W H & CO INC added 228,413 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,214,589
- FMR LLC added 188,478 shares (+79.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,338,018
- TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. added 118,703 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,906,806
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 116,417 shares (+55.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,754,536
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 100,675 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,705,961
