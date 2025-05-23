$LEU stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LEU stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $270,797,726 of trading volume.

$LEU Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LEU:

$LEU insiders have traded $LEU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARRY B CUTLIP (SVP, FIELD OPERATIONS) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $481,240

JOHN M A DONELSON (SVP, Sales & Chief Mktg Off) sold 3,732 shares for an estimated $359,428

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LEU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $LEU stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $LEU on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.