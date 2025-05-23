$LEU stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LEU stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $270,797,726 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LEU:
$LEU Insider Trading Activity
$LEU insiders have traded $LEU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LARRY B CUTLIP (SVP, FIELD OPERATIONS) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $481,240
- JOHN M A DONELSON (SVP, Sales & Chief Mktg Off) sold 3,732 shares for an estimated $359,428
$LEU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $LEU stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 419,344 shares (+2191.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,087,390
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 236,430 shares (+72.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,708,310
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 216,047 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,440,283
- DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT removed 144,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,638,467
- YONG RONG (HK) ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 140,400 shares (-35.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,734,284
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 128,535 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,996,162
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 115,002 shares (-69.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,154,274
