LEU To Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Centrus Energy LEU is set to release its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 10, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centrus Energy’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $145 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 4%. The estimate for earnings is $1.43 per share, which suggests a 55% decline from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $3.20 per share.

Over the past 60 days, the earnings estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 has moved up 2.88%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Centrus Energy’s Earnings Surprise History

Over the trailing four quarters, Centrus Energy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed the same once. LEU has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 327.69%. The trend is shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What the Zacks Model Unveils for LEU

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Centrus Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Centrus Energy is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: LEU currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Centrus Energy’s Q4 Performance

Centrus Energy’s total revenues increased 30% to $75 million in the third quarter of 2025. Revenues for the Low-Enriched Uranium segment rose 29% year over year to $44.8 million, attributed to uranium sales in the quarter, which contributed $34.1 million. The company had not made any uranium sales in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, Separative Work Units revenues were down 69% to $10.7 million due to lower prices.

The company had sold uranium in the third quarter as prices gained steam through the quarter and averaged $82.63 per pound in September. Although prices began the fourth quarter near $80 per pound, they softened to an average of $75.80 in November before rebounding to $81.55 per pound in December. Overall, uranium prices averaged approximately $79.12 per pound in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a 3% year-over-year increase. We expect Centrus Energy to have capitalized on this pricing environment by selling uranium during the quarter, supporting higher revenues in the LEU segment. Lower Separative Work Units revenues are expected to have offset some of the gains.

The Technical Solutions’ segment revenues climbed 31% to $30 million in the third quarter, driven by a $7.3 million boost from the HALEU Operation Contract, along with contributions from other contracts. We expect this to have repeated in the fourth quarter as well.

Cost of sales is expected to have been higher for both the segments in the fourth quarter, due to higher volumes in the Low-Enriched Uranium segment and an increase in costs incurred under the HALEU Operation Contract in the Technical Solutions segment. Also, increased selling, general and administrative expenses and interest expenses are likely to have somewhat dented earnings in the quarter.

LEU’s Price Performance

Centrus Energy has skyrocketed 195.9% in a year compared with the industry’s 82.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How are Centrus Energy’s Peers Placed in Q4?

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU is expected to announce fourth-quarter 2025 results later this month. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Fuels’ earnings has moved down from a loss of eight cents to seven cents over the past 60 days. It indicates a narrower loss than the loss of 19 cents reported in the fourth quarter of 2024. Energy Fuels has a negative average earnings surprise od 99.17% over the trailing four quarters.

Energy Fuels recently announced that uranium sales in the fourth quarter were around 360,000 pounds at an average sales price of approximately $74.93 per pound. This leads to revenues of around $27 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 32.4%.

Cameco Corporation CCJ is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cameco’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 29 cents. It indicates a 11.5% improvement from the prior-year quarter’s earnings. Over the past 60 days, the estimate has moved up 3.6%. Cameco has a negative average earnings surprise of 14.80% over the trailing four quarters.

A Stock to Consider

Here is one Basic Materials stock, which according to our model, has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in its upcoming release.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 12, currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.72% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings for the fourth quarter are pegged at $2.32 per share, indicating a year-over-year jump of 84%. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.6%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.