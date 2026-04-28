LEU To Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Centrus Energy LEU is set to release its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centrus Energy’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $74 million, suggesting a modest year-over-year growth of 1%. Over the past 60 days, the earnings estimate for first-quarter 2026 has moved down 24.1% to 41 cents per share. The figure reflects a 55% decline from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 91 cents per share.

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Centrus Energy’s Earnings Surprise History

Over the trailing four quarters, Centrus Energy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice and missed the same in the remaining two quarters. LEU has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 266.12%. The trend is shown in the chart below.



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What the Zacks Model Unveils for LEU

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Centrus Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Centrus Energy is -21.41%.

Zacks Rank: LEU currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Centrus Energy’s Q1 Performance

Centrus Energy’s total revenues were down 3.6% to $146 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Low-Enriched Uranium segment’s revenues rose 2% year over year to $124.4 million. This was mainly led by separative work unit (SWU) revenues, which surged 128% year over year to $111.0 million, reflecting strong delivery timing. Uranium revenues collapsed 82% to $13.4 million due to a high base from a one-time sale in the prior year. The Technical Solutions segment’s revenues declined 27% to $21.8 million.

Centrus Energy reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings per share of 79 cents, which marked a sharp 75% decline from $3.20 in the year-ago quarter.

A scheduled late-quarter shipment from Russia did not depart in time and was pushed into the first quarter of 2026. Management stated this shipment would have reduced average cost per SWU and supported higher gross margins and net income (or earnings) in the fourth quarter of 2025 if received as planned. This benefit is now expected to be reflected in the first quarter results, assuming the shipment was received as anticipated.

Overall, uranium prices averaged approximately $88.50 per pound in the first quarter of 2026, marking a 34% year-over-year increase. We expect Centrus Energy to have capitalized on this pricing environment by selling some uranium during the quarter, supporting revenues in the LEU segment.

For context, in the year-ago quarter, revenues for the Low-Enriched Uranium segment were reported at $51.3 million, which comprised revenues mainly from the sale of SWUs. The company had not made any uranium sales in that quarter. Revenues from the Technical Solutions segment were $21.8 million.

However, higher costs are expected to have weighed on profitability. Cost of sales is expected to have been higher for both the segments in the first quarter, due to higher volumes and an increase in costs incurred under the HALEU Operation Contract in the Technical Solutions segment. Also, increased selling, general and administrative expenses and interest expenses are likely to have dented earnings in the quarter.

LEU’s Price Performance

Centrus Energy has skyrocketed 215.4% in a year compared with the industry’s 83% growth.



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How are Centrus Energy’s Peers Placed in Q1?

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU is slated to announce first-quarter 2026 results on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Fuels’ earnings for the quarter has moved up from a loss of four cents to a loss of three cents over the past 60 days. It indicates an improvement from the loss of 13 cents reported in the first quarter of 2025. Energy Fuels has a negative average earnings surprise od 77.95% over the trailing four quarters. Energy Fuels currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Cameco Corporation CCJ is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cameco’s first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 29 cents. It indicates a 163% improvement from the prior-year quarter’s earnings. Over the past 60 days, the estimate has moved down 17.1%. Cameco has a negative average earnings surprise of 12.02% over the trailing four quarters. Cameco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A Stock to Consider

Here is one Basic Materials stock, which according to our model, has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in its upcoming release.

CF Industries CF, scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 6, currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.07% and a Zacks Rank of 1.

CF Industries’ earnings for the quarter are pegged at $2.35 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 27%. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.15%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.