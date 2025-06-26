LEU Completes Phase II HALEU Delivery to Department of Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. LEU recently announced that its subsidiary, American Centrifuge Operating, LLC, has achieved a significant milestone of producing and delivering 900 kilograms of High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) to the U.S. Department of Energy. This marks the achievement of Phase II production targets under the company's contract with the U.S. Department of Energy.

Details of Centrus Energy’s HALEU Production

The Department of Energy initiated the contract in 2019 and re-awarded it in 2022. The contract has seen significant progress, including the completion of Phase I in 2023, where Centrus Energy successfully delivered the initial HALEU product using its advanced centrifuge technology in Piketon, OH.



To date, Centrus Energy has successfully delivered over 920 kilograms of HALEU to the department. The production under this contract is owned by the Department of Energy. It can be utilized to support national priorities, such as accelerating the development and commercialization of advanced reactors that use HALEU fuel.



With Phase II now completed, Centrus Energy is advancing to Phase III of its HALEU production contract with the Department of Energy, having secured a one-year extension through June 2026. The contract offers potential for long-term production, with options for up to eight additional years.



As the exclusive Western supplier of HALEU enrichment, Centrus Energy is focused on expanding its Ohio capacity to meet the full spectrum of U.S. needs — from next-gen reactors to existing fleet requirements — under the Department of Energy contract.

LEU’s Q1 Performance

Centrus Energy reported quarterly earnings of 91 cents per share in the first quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 10 cents per share. This compares with a loss of 38 cents per share a year ago.



The company posted revenues of $73 million for the quarter ended March 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $65 million. It reported revenues of $44 million in the year-ago quarter.

Centrus Energy Stock Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Centrus Energy have skyrocketed 311.8% against the industry’s 15.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LEU’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Centrus Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, SSR Mining Inc. SSRM and ATI Inc. ATI. While Carpenter Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, SSR Mining and ATI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.20 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 51.9%. Carpenter Technology’s shares have surged 111% in the last year.



SSR Mining has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SSRM’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.14 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 307%. SSR Mining’s stock has soared 88.6% in the last year.



ATI has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.54%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.01 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 22.4%. ATI’s shares have jumped 54% in the last year.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.