US Markets
CG

LetterOne proposes $1 bln debt deal for Holland & Barrett- Sky News

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

London-based investment group LetterOne has offered to buy back health food retailer Holland & Barrett's outstanding borrowings worth about 890 million pounds ($1.01 billion) at a discount, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Adds background

Sept 20 (Reuters) - London-based investment group LetterOne has offered to buy back

health food retailerHolland & Barrett's outstanding borrowings worth about 890 million pounds ($1.01 billion) at a discount, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The move is intended to prevent lenders from taking control of Holland & Barrett if it defaulted on its repayment obligations, the report said.

LetterOne's proposal was being pitched at between 75% and 80% of the loans' face value, Sky News reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Both Holland & Barrett and LetterOne did not immediately respond to Reuters' request to comment.

The Russian-linked investment vehicle, co-founded by oligarch Mikhail Fridman, acquired Holland & Barrett in 2017. The chain has about 800 stores in the UK. (https://bit.ly/3DGjSCO)

Along with Fridman, another Russian investor behind LetterOne, Petr Aven, had stepped down from the investment company's board after the European Union imposed sanctions on them.

($1 = 0.8779 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular