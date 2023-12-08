'Let's Work Together,' Jim Farley Tells Elon Musk As Ford's Next-Gen Team On 'Similar Path' As Tesla With 48-V Architecture

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Farley on Thursday said that the team developing its next-generation vehicles is on a “similar path” as EV giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) with its 48-volt architecture. The CEO informed this via X hours after confirming the receipt of a document on high-volt architecture from rival CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: “Great to read the document and realize that our next-gen team has been on a similar path,” Farley wrote on X. “Let’s work together to help the supply base move into the 48V future as well.’

Great to read the document and realize that our next-gen team has been on a similar path. Let's work together to help the supply base move into the 48V future as well.

— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) December 7, 2023

Tesla Investor Relations Head Martin Viecha also chimed into the conversation and said, “Amazing to see this. I’ve been reading about the transition to 48V for almost 20 years. It’s great to see that it’s finally happening.”

Amazing to see this. I've been reading about transition to 48V for almost 20 years. It's great to see that it's finally happening

— Martin Viecha (@MartinViecha) December 7, 2023

Automakers have been using 12-volt architecture for decades. The new technology in Tesla's Cybertruck, however, involves the use of a 48-volt electrical system.

Earlier this week, Musk sent a document to Farley that reportedly delves into the nitty-gritty of implementing a 48-volt architecture, from the essential components to the potential impact on range and power delivery. The 48-volt architecture allows for faster charging, and better performance as well as the steer-by-wire feature on the Cybertruck.

Ford’s Next-Gen Vehicle: Ford announced its next-gen electric truck codenamed Project T3 in March. The company intends to build the truck at its EV and battery manufacturing campus in West Tennessee in 2025.

During Ford’s third-quarter earnings call, Farley called the gen-2 truck "one of the most thrilling vehicles he saw in his career," and added that the vehicle has stunning performance, a super flexible cabin that "feels like a lounge" and offers an immersive digital experience.

"Take the wheels off this truck, and it's still a mind-blowing product and a digital experience that totally is immersive and personalized," Farley then said. "I'd take this truck seven days of the week over a Cybertruck."

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Rivian Trims Battery Team by Nearly 8% To Focus On R2 Platform, Stays Silent On Reported Layoff Of Lead Cell Engineer

Image via photos on Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.