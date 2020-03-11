By Brett Owens

We named our income investing website Contrarian Outlook for times like these. When the rest of the world is selling everything, we are sorting through their hastily discarded dividend bargains.

Sales like this donaEURtmt happen every year. In fact, the last blue-light special actually began to wind down the last time I reminded readers to aEURoekeep calm and 8% on.aEUR It was December 26, 2018, and the stock market had just plunged nearly 20%.

Fear was rampant, which meant it was time for us contrarians to be greedy. Or, at minimum, not panic.

I donaEURtmt take the responsibility of being your Chief Investment Strategist lightly. Nor do I poke bear markets for the sake of contrarianism. But we must keep level heads when the rest of the world is losing theirs. And while I didnaEURtmt know that the stock market was going to take off the moment I last issued a missive like this, I was pretty confident that we were (as we are right now) at least overdue for a big bounce:

Will Contrarian Outlook History Rhyme?



Panic is a wealth-slayer. Most investors employ a aEURoegut feelaEUR which basically means they take stomach punches from the market until they can no longer take it. They sell after most of the decline is through (as this is when it feels the most nauseating). Then they sit on cash and miss the inevitable follow-through rebound.

Studies show itaEURtms very difficult (and really, impossible) to know when itaEURtms time to aEURoeget back into stocks.aEUR Hulbert Financial recently ran the numbers forA BarronaEURtmsA on the advisors it monitors. It focused on the best aEURoepeak market timersaEURaEUR"the gurus who correctly forecast the bursting of the Internet bubble in March 2000 and the Great Recession in October 2007.

These were the clairvoyant advisors who had their clients out of stocks and mostly in cash as the S&P 500 was about to be chopped in half. Surely their clients did great over the long haul, given their capital was largely intact at the market bottoms, right?

Wrong.A None of these advisors turned in top performances. The reason? While they were good at timing tops, they were terrible at timing bottoms! The bearish advisors didnaEURtmt get their clients back into stocks anywhere near the bottom. They had their capital intact, but they didnaEURtmt deploy itaEUR"and they largely missed out on the epic bull markets that ensued after these crashes.

LetaEURtms consider the CBOEaEURtms S&P 500 Volatility Index (VIX). I know aEURoethe VIXaEUR is now calculated differently, and that it is technically a trailing indicator (which means itaEURtms looking in the rearview mirror). Whatever. If we had used this rearview mirror to buy stocks at the VIXaEURtms peak, weaEURtmd be thrilled with our market timing:

Peak Fear Means Buy Here



Let me admit a couple of drawbacks to my back-of-the-napkin VIX analysis. First, VIX peaks are indeed only obvious in hindsight. However, when you see oil crash 30%+ overnight and US exchanges halt trading, we can reasonably assume that anything to follow would actually be an improvement.

Second, a aEURoeVIX spikeaEUR can precede the bottom in stock prices by a few days. This can be a tipoff that the plunge is ending. Lower prices but a calmer VIX is what traders call a aEURoedivergence.aEUR In this case, it is one that would foreshadow higher prices.

Also, the magnitude of the current correction is worth noting. According to information from Nasdaq Dorsey Wright this is the 52nd correction of 10% or more since 1950. The average pullback was -17.9%.

Of the 51 previous 10% corrections, only 12 of those resulted in a peak-to-trough drawdown of 20% or more.

(As rough as the past few weeks have felt, we are roughly in line with the average, around 18.8% as I write.)

The near-term is always murky in these situations. Markets that are aEURoeoversoldaEUR can go even lower in the days ahead. But, eventually, the rubber band must aEURoesnap backaEUR in the form of some rally.

And that, I think, is the point that we must keep in mind, especially this week. There are one of two market scenarios playing out:

A scary but typical (every-other-year or so) pullback, or The beginning of a recession and broader bear market.

Number one remains the most likely, but letaEURtms discuss them both. If this is indeed a pullback, then weaEURtmll see a bottom put in soon (perhaps it was Monday). From there, weaEURtmll see a sharp bounce higher. In late 2018, that was aEURoeit.aEUR The market took off and never looked back (even now!). In other historical examples, the bounces have been interrupted by scary bouts to retest the previous lows (and shake shares from the final aEURoeweak hands.aEUR)

Scenario two, a recession and bigger bear market, is of course the scary one. However, even if stocks are indeed destined to head lower, they are unlikely to continue heading lower in a straight line. We havenaEURtmt been this overdue for a bounce since December 26, 2018.

From a pure sentiment perspective, itaEURtms the safest time to buy stocks since late 2018. Courtesy of data from our friends at SentimenTrader, here is our favorite aEURoeSmart versus Dumb MoneyaEUR Confidence Chart:

Typically, we see peaks in the red line (the aEURoeDumb MoneyaEUR) as markets top. This reflects the greediness of individual investors, who typically jump into rallies late in the game.

Likewise, the blue line (the aEURoeSmart MoneyaEUR) reflects the confidence that professionals have in the short-term future. These are the investors who donaEURtmt (dumbly, may I say) project recent market action out into the future. They prefer to buy low.

LetaEURtms make sure we are running with the Smart Money and buying at current prices.

