'Let’s Go for It': ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck on Going Public During a Global Pandemic

1. How did you prepare for IPO Day?

The weeks leading up to the IPO were packed with video meetings and presentations for potential investors on our virtual roadshow. Due to the pandemic, I couldn’t go into the ZoomInfo office in Vancouver, Washington. Instead, we had our video team turn my home office into a temporary studio, so I could conduct all my meetings and interviews from there. In fact, it was very efficient to conduct the roadshow meetings and media interviews virtually.

IPO Day itself was busy. I actually woke up at 2 a.m. Pacific Time, had a coffee by myself, and got in a 30-minute Peloton ride to start the day. I knew it was going to be the only time during the day that I would be in total control of my schedule.

I did nine hours of wall-to-wall video interviews with the media, starting at 5 a.m. Pacific Time. That’s 15 total interviews, plus an hour of meeting with bankers – all while sitting in the temporary studio in my home office.

I was so nervous for my interview with Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.” I’d never done live television before. And even though I had done countless practice interviews, I was terrified of saying the wrong thing or just generally looking “non-CEO-like.” As soon as the interview finished, I ran out of my home office screaming, “YES!” I lost sleep for what seemed like months over that interview.

2. That sounds like a long day. How many cups of coffee did it take to get through it? Did you even have time to eat?

You can’t have too much coffee on this day because you’ll get jittery, so I had one in the morning and then switched immediately to water.

Right as the CNBC interview was starting, I could feel my mouth getting really dry, but the control room had already told me to “stand by, they’ll be coming to you next.” So, for about 15 seconds I went back and forth in my mind: “Should I get out of my spot and grab my water bottle? Is my mouth too dry? If I move will they come to a live shot without me there?!” I finally jumped out of my seat in front of the camera and ran to grab my water. They didn’t come back to an empty chair – just a hydrated version of me.

I actually didn’t eat all day. The first food I ate was dinner that night. When my last interview ended, my wife and I opened a bottle of champagne, and I started responding to all the congratulatory texts and calls that I had received during the day. I’m still trying to get through those.

3. Normally you would’ve gone to the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York to ring the opening bell and witness the first trade. Obviously, it’s a different environment today because of COVID-19. At any point, did you consider postponing the IPO until after the pandemic ended?

It’s definitely been an interesting past few months. We filed in February, which meant we could start the roadshow and go public anytime thereafter. When the pandemic hit in March, we paused because we saw the impact it had on the markets. It was a good time for us to take a step back and look at our company and customers to make sure we had a resilient business. Turned out, this past April was the best first month of a quarter from a new business perspective in our company’s history.

Long-term investors said they’d love to see a company like ours go public, so in early May, we said ‘let’s go for it’ and picked up the conversations about how to make it happen. A month later, we became a publicly traded company.

4. It definitely was a big day for you, and one that you’ve been working toward over the past 13 years. What were your emotions like? How did you commemorate the moment at home and celebrate afterward?

Honestly, you’re just pretty darn tired at the end of the day. I had a small group of friends over to celebrate with – people who had helped me build the company over the last decade. We had dinner and reminisced about the early days and talked about all that was in front of us. It was nice.

5. When companies go public, their leadership typically meets with potential investors for weeks leading up to the IPO in what’s called a “roadshow.” Tell us about your experience of conducting a virtual roadshow in the midst of a pandemic.

As I mentioned, the roadshow was all virtual. The bankers lined up the meetings. We were able to meet a lot of the investors in person before the pandemic, so we had already established in-person relationships with them. We had about eight to 10 meetings per day for me and our CFO Cameron Hyzer.

We also spent the year before the IPO traveling around the country meeting a lot of these same investors, so the week prior to the IPO wasn’t the first time that we saw them. They already met me and the leadership team, so they knew the story of the company, which made the virtual roadshow much easier to conduct.

But in some ways, doing a virtual roadshow was better than doing it in person.

6. How was it better?

Well, first of all, we were able to meet with more investors on each day of the roadshow, which allowed us to shorten the roadshow from over two weeks down to just over a week. That’s obviously beneficial to any company entering the market during uncertain times.

At the end of back-to-back-to-back investor meetings all day, I was able to have dinner with my family, instead of spending the evening in a random hotel in New York or San Francisco.

And it allowed us to save some money because we weren’t spending on travel and dining for the roadshow. We actually were able to donate a good portion of those funds to support important social causes like racial justice and local relief efforts during the pandemic.

7. Why did you choose to list your company with Nasdaq?

We trusted the Nasdaq team. They’re very technology-forward, so I felt pretty good that they understood the value of our software. They also clearly wanted to partner with us. Adena [Friedman], the CEO of Nasdaq, flew out to Boston to meet me in person to show their commitment to our company. And it didn’t hurt that they were customers of ours even before we engaged with them on the listings side.

We had also placed a strong emphasis on the whole experience being as exciting for our team as if we had done it in person. So, we needed to partner with a smart team of technologists and marketers who could make that a reality despite all of our employees being remote, and Nasdaq gave us that confidence.

8. What was the buzz around your employees in the days leading up to and following the IPO?

Everyone was certainly excited. All of our 1,300 employees played integral roles in helping us to go public – it was a team effort from everyone in every department. Our employees have winning mentalities at ZoomInfo. They set big goals for themselves, collaborate with each other, and work relentlessly to achieve them. Our IPO was a great example of a company-wide win.

They also seemed to enjoy the behind-the-scenes video we put together on the big day.

While we weren’t able to celebrate in person with everyone, our employees were able to virtually watch the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony and first trade. Once we can all return to our offices safely, we’ll celebrate in person.

9. For a lot of people around the world, this was their first time hearing of ZoomInfo. Do you think you made a good impression?

Yes. We definitely made an impact for our brand. it was a good opportunity to tell the world how ZoomInfo helps business-to-business sales and marketing professionals find their next customers and hit their numbers. We know we have more work to do, and our IPO is just one milestone on our journey. We’re here to build a company for the long term.

And, it certainly helped to address any confusion between us, ticker: ZI, and Zoom Video Communications, ticker: ZM. Zoom is a great customer of ours and we included them as a case study in our prospectus.

10. What are some tips you can share from your experience for other private companies who are looking to make their debuts on the public markets?

Businesses that can combine key business metrics, like growth and profitability, and sit in the middle of large, total addressable markets have unique opportunities to list publicly. If companies have creative channels to help other organizations build their businesses, they can see positive results.

Take TentCraft, for example, which sells tents to event producers for concerts and saw the events industry halt worldwide in March.

We helped them pivot their entire go-to-market approach since they needed to find a new target customer quickly. They came to us with an opportunity to turn concert tents into drive-through COVID-19 testing facilities, but they never sold to hospitals and didn’t know any hospital administrators. We gave them data and insights for hospitals and other healthcare systems, and now, they’re selling testing tents all over the country. In April, they had their biggest revenue month in their company’s history, and that was driven by their success using our platform.

11. Does becoming a public company change how you run your business?

It doesn’t change anything. We’ve actually been operating like a public company for the past year. We have monthly meetings with the board and quarterly earnings calls with the board. Simply put, it’s business as usual for us.

12. What’s next for ZoomInfo?

Our focus is on building value in the company and continuing to help our customers get access to actionable data, so they can make informed decisions about how to drive their sales and marketing motions more effectively. That’s something we’ve been extremely focused on, and it’s even more important as businesses rebuild from the pandemic.

For example, small- and medium-sized businesses, which are the backbone of the economy, have been especially hard-hit during the last few months. Our platform can help them receive up-to-date insights to help them reach targeted new sales leads in this new consumer landscape.

In the same way large enterprises (we do business with 40% of the Fortune 100) are trying to rapidly digitize the way they go to market, we’re helping them arm their sales and marketing teams with the data, insights, and technology they need to hit their numbers.

