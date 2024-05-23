News & Insights

LET Group Holdings Schedules EGM for Director Votes

May 23, 2024

Suncity Group Holdings (HK:1383) has released an update.

LET Group Holdings Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on June 14, 2024, where shareholders will vote on the re-election of executive and independent non-executive directors. The meeting will take place at the Artyzen Club in Hong Kong, with proxy arrangements facilitated for shareholders unable to attend. Shareholders must lodge their transfers by June 7, 2024, to be eligible to vote at the EGM.

