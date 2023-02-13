Lester Michael K. Cuts Stake in LifeStance Health Group (LFST)

Fintel reports that Lester Michael K. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.99MM shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 18, 2022 they reported 21.54MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.16% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.15% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for LifeStance Health Group is $8.08. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 62.15% from its latest reported closing price of $4.98.

The projected annual revenue for LifeStance Health Group is $1,004MM, an increase of 22.41%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in LifeStance Health Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFST is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 294,523K shares. The put/call ratio of LFST is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 175,285K shares representing 46.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 45,735K shares representing 12.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,735K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFST by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners holds 6,831K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,816K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFST by 29.13% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 4,635K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,417K shares, representing a decrease of 38.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFST by 37.30% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 4,220K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFST by 21.21% over the last quarter.

LifeStance Health Group Background Information

LifeStance Health Background Information

Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health is one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. The company delivers personalized, data-driven and comprehensive care to help patients stay healthy and employs over 3,300 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists. LifeStance Health currently operates across 27 states and over 370 centers.

