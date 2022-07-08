Lessor SMBC takes $1.6 bln impairment on aircraft in Russia

DUBLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital on Friday recorded an impairment of $1.6 billion to cover the full financial impact of having 34 jets stuck in Russia after European Union sanctions that forced the termination of all Russian leases.

Irish-headquartered SMBC, which is owned by a consortium including Japan's Sumitomo Corp 8053.T and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T, said it expects to make substantial recoveries from its significant insurance coverage.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by David Goodman)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.