Lessor BOC Aviation seeks 80 Airbus aircraft in its largest order

Riya Sharma Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

BOC Aviation said on Monday it plans to buy 80 Airbus A320neo family jets in what is the aircraft-leasing firm's largest order.

The order consists of 10 A321XLR aircraft, 50 A321neo aircraft and 20 A320neo aircraft, and the delivery of the jets is scheduled between 2027 and 2029.

"This is the largest single order that we have ever placed and it will bring our total Airbus aircraft purchased since inception to 546," said Robert Martin, the chief executive of BOC Aviation.

The Singapore-based aircraft lessor had entered a deal in March to purchase 11 Boeing BA.N 737 Max 8 aircraft, which are scheduled to be delivered in 2023 and 2024.

