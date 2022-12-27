Companies
Lessor BOC Aviation orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX planes

December 27, 2022 — 07:12 pm EST

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation Ltd 2588.HK said on Wednesday it had ordered 40 Boeing Co BA.N 737 MAX planes to be delivered in 2027 and 2028, in a year-end boost to the U.S. manufacturer's order book.

The Singapore-based lessor said it also amended its existing purchase agreement with Boeing as part of the deal, resulting in it having 80 737 MAX jets on order in total, to be delivered from 2023 to 2028.

Boeing's total aircraft orders net of cancellations for the year reached 571 in the 11 months ended November, while rival Airbus SE AIR.PA reported 825 net orders in the same period.

Both manufacturers are expected to receive large orders soon from Air India, which is negotiating a major fleet renewal and expansion under new owner Tata Group that industry sources said could involve nearly 500 aircraft.

