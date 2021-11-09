Lessons Investors Can Learn From Q3 Earnings

With over ninety percent of S&P 500 companies having reported their calendar Q3 results, earnings season is just about over. The few stragglers that are left are unlikely to change the overall performance of companies in the third quarter, so it is a good time to look back and reflect on what we have learned so far.

In a general sense, it is impossible to overstate the importance of earnings for investors. Profits are the very reason corporations exist, so nothing is more important than their ability to produce them and their prospects for producing them in the future. And yet, sometimes, we get caught up in a narrative that makes us focus our attention elsewhere. What is the Fed going to do? Is the government going to keep pumping money into a relatively strong economy? Is the manufactured political fight of the debt ceiling going to be a thing again, even if it calls into question the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, and therefore the very basis of the global financial system?

All of those are relevant and to some extent important questions, but far more important is how the companies that we are actually investing in when we buy stocks handle whatever chance and political stupidity throws at them. On that front, the last month or so has been a period of almost unmitigated good news, according to the numbers.

So far, according to FactSet’s Earnings Insight, Q3 2021 earnings are good, or maybe great, even in a world where good is the norm. As of Friday, 81% of companies that had reported had beaten estimates for EPS. Yes, the average rate of beating Wall Street estimates over the last five years is 76%, but that is still great performance, and even more so when put in context. A year and a half ago, we went from ticking along nicely to a complete shutdown, almost overnight. That obviously makes the same quarter comparisons to last year questionable, but 81% beating expectations, and importantly beating them by a higher than normal average of 10.3%, is hard to argue with, no matter what the circumstances.

In fact, it is even more admirable given the level of disruption, and gives a lot of hope for the future.

It has come following a period of uncertainty like no other, and when labor shortages and supply chain disruptions abounded. Remember, when you hear CEOs talk about the possibility of such things influencing results next quarter, they are basing that primarily on their experiences over the last three months, and they did just fine as all that played out. Predictably enough, the biggest gains year on year came in sectors and industries that were hit the hardest last year and that have bounced back strongly, such as energy and materials. But the strength this quarter has been broad, with beats the norm in just about every sector and industry.

Don’t get me wrong, tighter monetary policy and higher interest rates do threaten to derail the boom. The Fed’s support has been instrumental, not just in the bounce back from the pandemic, but also in the slog back from the recession a decade or so ago. Tighter policy has to come given the inflation risk, but it is always a bit of a shock when it actually arrives, no matter how well signaled. Also, we know from history that Democrats in Congress will continue push the limits of spending, whether needed or not, and that Republicans, who spent like drunken sailors themselves when one of theirs was in the White House, will suddenly see the light and become fiscal hawks who are shocked, shocked I tell you, at the size of the national debt for which they are largely responsible.

Those are real risks, but if this earnings season has taught us anything, it is that the American economy and American corporations are strong, versatile, and resilient, and that, in the long-term, investing in them is, and always will be, a winning strategy.

