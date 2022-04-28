Lessons from the Grande Dame of Dividends

(0:15) -Zacks Market Edge Podcast Archive

(2:10) - Lessons From A Investing Newsletter Legend: Geraldine Weiss

(13:15) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks: Stock Screen Breakdown

(28:45) - Episode Roundup: BHP, DVN, DOW, WSBC, WPC

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #279 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

This week, the New York Times featured an obituary on investing legend Geraldine Weiss. She died at age 96 in California.

According to the obituary, which Weiss gave an interview for in March, she started the Investment Quality Trends newsletter in 1966, and retired from editing it in 2002 at age 76.

It’s focus was on dividends because, she said in the obituary, dividends represent the here and now. She became known as the “grande dame of dividends.”

Her strategy combined both fundamental and technical analysis, which was rare for that time period.

Can you find Geraldine Weiss stocks in 2022?

Screening for Geraldine Weiss Dividend Stocks

Zacks doesn’t have a predefined screen with Geraldine’s strategy, but maybe it should. Instead, Tracey recreated it by combining the Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) with a dividend yield over 4% and at least 5 years of dividend growth.

This screen returned 47 stocks.

5 Top Ranked Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 4%

1. BHP Group BHP

BHP Group is an Australian mining giant which mines copper, iron ore and nickel.

Shares are up 11.5% year-to-date but are still cheap, on a P/E basis, with a forward P/E of just 7.7.

BHP Group is paying out a juicy yield of 9.3%.

Is it time to get a piece of BHP Group’s payout?

2. Devon Energy DVN

Devon Energy is an oil and natural gas company. Shares are up 32% year-to-date as energy remains the best performing sector on Wall Street.

Devon Energy is paying both a fixed, and a variable, dividend thanks to record free cash flow. Combined, the dividend yield was 7.1%.

But Devon Energy is about to report first quarter results which are expected to be red-hot due to elevated crude and natural gas prices in 2022. Will the yield rise?

Devon Energy remains dirt cheap, even with the shares surging, with a forward P/E of 6.6.

Is Devon Energy the perfect combination of both growth and income?

3. Dow Inc. DOW

Dow has already reported its first quarter results. It saw sales up 28% year-over-year as it saw strong demand across its end markets.

Dow is paying a dividend yielding 4.2%.

Shares are up 20% year-to-date but remain cheap, with a forward P/E of just 8.4.

Should Dow be on your short list?

4. WesBanco, Inc. WSBC

WesBanco is a West Virginia-based regional bank. Shares have fallen 5% year-to-date and have a forward P/E of 12.9.

WesBanco shares currently yield 4.2%. It has a 5-year historic growth rate of 5.5%.

Should investors be looking at the banks with the Federal Reserve raising rates in 2022?

5. W.P. Carey Inc. WPC

W.P. Carey is a REIT that focuses on commercial real estate in the industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage areas. It has properties in the United States and Northern and Western Europe.

Shares are up 3.1% year-to-date and have a forward P/E of just 16.

W.P. Carey pays a dividend yielding 5%. It will report earnings on Apr 29, 2022.

Are REITs like W.P. Carey back in favor 2 years after the start of the COVID pandemic?

What Else do you Need to Know About Geraldine Weiss and Dividend Investing?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.