Lessons from Earnings Season for Investors

What with the election, the resurgence in Covid-19 and the positive news regarding a vaccine, some investors may have missed the fact that the last few weeks have been earnings season. It is drawing to a close now, with well over ninety percent of S&P 500 companies having reported for calendar Q3.

So what have we learned?

The first thing to say about it is that it really has been an earnings season like no other. The election, the pandemic, and the vaccine weren’t just distractions for market watchers, they were all real problems and changes in the economic outlook and environment that American corporations have had to navigate throughout the quarter. I would say that, given how earnings turned out, the number one thing we learned, or rather had reemphasized, was that American companies are truly remarkable.

If the last few months of political squabbling and the resulting destruction of confidence in the fundamental principles and institutions of democracy has you shaking your head and questioning America’s political competence, let alone leadership, you should take solace from the fact that the one area of true American exceptionalism is capitalism. It may have started elsewhere, and others are good at it, for sure, but nobody does it as well as America.

In these troubled times, as of last Friday and with 92% of S&P 500 companies having reported, a massive 84% of those companies have beaten analysts’ expectations for Earnings per Share (EPS), according to the invaluable Earnings Insight report from FactSet. I am all too aware that around two thirds of companies beat Wall Street’s (under) estimates every quarter, but even in that context, these are remarkable results.

When you consider the circumstances, a drop of only 7.1% in overall earnings from the same quarter last year is an indication of incredible resilience. More importantly that that though, there is increasing confidence in the future. Even before two vaccines with reported 95% efficacy had been taken into consideration, more that twice as many S&P 500 companies had issued positive guidance for next quarter as had given downbeat forecasts for Q4.

However, that isn’t to say that everything in the garden is rosy. There are two underlying problems that aren’t immediately obvious when you look at just the earnings and projections of S&P 500 companies.

The first is that, like the society it serves, corporate America has an increasing “wealth gap” problem. The S&P 500 is representative of the largest 500 publicly traded stocks, and even amongst the smaller listed companies there is a high percentage of success stories. Go below the publicly traded level, though, and American business doesn’t look anything like as healthy.

According to Yelp, around 100,000 small businesses have closed since the pandemic hit the U.S., and with the lack of any stimulus or relief package from Congress before the election and many states starting to reimpose restrictions as infections increase, that number looks likely to spike again soon. For now, that devastation of small business doesn’t show in the market, but with hundreds of thousands, if not millions of Americans losing their livelihood, it will at some point.

When it does, the second issue will come to the fore: valuation.

The same Earnings Insight report mentioned above also points out that the 12-month forward P/E for the S&P is at 21.6, way above the 10-year average of 15.6. As long as the recovery continues, and as long as the vaccines can be made en masse and distributed effectively, and as long as they are taken by enough people, that isn’t really an issue. As we have seen this quarter, earnings can easily beat the expectations off of which that number is based, allowing for the multiple to contract, even while stock prices still rise.

That, however, assumes that conditions continue to improve. If there is no stimulus package for whatever reason, and the closure of those 100,000 businesses starts to really impact overall economic activity, then a forward P/E of over 21 will look like extreme folly and will serve to massively accelerate downward movement in stocks.

The Q3 earnings season has been a unique one, so interpreting the results presents unique challenges. So far, though, a couple of things are clear. Larger American companies are doing a great job of surviving and even thriving in a Covid-infested world, so there are good reasons for long-term optimism. In the short-term though, there are potential problems as the devastation among small businesses is felt in the economy. Overall, that leads to some cautious bullishness for now. The market can head to new highs, but I will be keeping a wary eye on Congress and on consumer spending numbers, ready to cut back if the recovery starts to stall.

