Lessons for Investors from Bank Earnings

Q3 earnings for all the major U.S. banks are now in and as is often the case, on the surface they look more confusing than anything. They offer good news and bad for various reasons, but there were two common themes, and neither of them is particularly encouraging for stock investors.

The good news is Bank of America (BAC), Citi (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Goldman Sachs (GS) all beat expectations on an adjusted basis, with only Morgan Stanley (MS) falling short, and even that by just a couple of cents. Where it gets confusing is that those that did beat EPS estimates all did so in different ways, so it is hard to draw any meaningful positives collectively from their earnings. Most saw an uptick in trading profits, which is hardly surprising given market volatility in the quarter, but that is not necessarily sustainable.

The bad news came on several fronts. For starters, even though they beat expectations in many cases, bank profits overall were down substantially from the same quarter last year. In addition, the positive reaction to Goldman’s stock came as the result of them announcing reorganization plans, hardly an encouraging move in a general sense. Most worrying of all, the retail banks increased loan loss provisions and reported a collapse in mortgage business.

Neither of those should be a surprise given that interest rates are rising, but they both point to potential negative impacts from rate hikes in the future. Banks are clearly anticipating people struggling to pay their bills in the coming months and the collapse in mortgage business suggests that the housing market is on an unsustainable track.

The housing question is an interesting one. Understandably, fewer people are taking out mortgages at a 30-year fixed rate of 7.5% than were doing so a year ago when that rate was below 3%. That is hurting the profits of lenders, including the big banks, but fewer mortgages only matter to the economy as a whole if it leads to lower house prices, and so far, that hasn’t been the case. As we saw all too well in 2008, a collapse in house prices has a massive negative wealth effect on the country, but this is not 2008.

The latest housing data shows that prices are increasing at a slower pace than they were over the last few months, but they are still increasing on an annual basis. Higher mortgage rates are deterring people from moving, but in a market where housing supply is short, that does not mean that prices are falling. If anything, it adds to upward pressure by restricting supply even further.

Still, the numbers from bank earnings point to a time of slowing demand for housing. We are not yet at the point where it is doing any damage, but it is there nonetheless, and the same can be said about the health of the consumer based on the increased loan loss provisions. People’s personal finances are not in trouble yet, but the banks, who know more about our financial health than anyone, are anticipating that they very well may be reaching that point before long.

From an investor's point of view, what look like confusing bank earnings actually do indicate something discernible. It just isn’t a simple, one-way thing. The rate hikes began from such a low level, and with such a strong economy at the start, that the early impact has been minimal. From here on out, however, each hike takes us further above “normal rates” and into the territory of restrictive policy on an absolute, not just a relative basis. That will have an impact on consumers and further reduce housing demand.

The market has been pricing in that inevitable outcome for some time, but the current data has been offering some support. The question is, though, is if support will hold when, as bank earnings suggest they will soon, the data starts to paint a gloomier picture.

