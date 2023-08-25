Lessons For Advisors From Twitter’s Rebranding

In a piece for AdvisorHub, advisor transition company - 3xEquity - shared some lessons for advisors from Twitter’s rebrand. While Twitter has been on a strange journey over the last few years and is now known as X, there are some important takeaways for advisors who are starting with a new firm.

For one, the most important task is to introduce the new brand to existing clients and stakeholders. With this, it’s important to be consistent with the new branding to ensure there is no confusion among your clients.

For advisors who are considering moving to a new firm, they should ensure that the new firm’s transition team is sufficient enough to handle the workload in order to ease the move. Additionally, an advisors’ time should be spent communicating with clients rather than handling paperwork or back office functions.

Re-branding is also another consideration for advisors who are selling their firm, especially as many advisors now are choosing a hybrid phased selling model. With this model, advisors may work as employees and are slowly phased out of the new firm to maximize client retention. This can also lead to confusion among clients so it requires constant communication about the transition process.

Finsum: The transition process can be difficult for advisors who are moving to a new firm. Here are some lessons from Twitter’s re-branding for advisors on what to do and what not to do.

