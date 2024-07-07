News & Insights

In Less Than a Year, You’ll Regret Not Having Bought Property in These 20 Housing Markets

July 07, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Adam Palasciano for GOBankingRates ->

The pandemic sent the U.S. housing market into a spiral. Skyrocketing demand, inflation, rising interest rates, and dwindling supply have resulted in higher home prices.

However, some housing markets in the South and Gulf areas are pretty “cool” at the moment. While no U.S. housing market has been immune to high home prices and rising interest rates, owning homes in these regions faces an additional hurdle. Homeowners’ insurance premiums have risen, which has made owning a home in these areas more expensive.

At the same time, the supply of single-family homes in the South and Gulf Coast is on the rise with new construction outpacing that of the Northeast and Midwest. The opportunity for buyers to score better deals increases in this situation since sellers are more likely to meet buyers halfway.

There are 20 metro areas in particular with “cool” housing markets that are slated for significant growth. Now might be the moment to jump in before these areas turn “hot.”

20 ‘Cold’ Housing Markets Where You Can Score a Bargain

Here are 20 housing markets where you have the opportunity to score a bargain in the current housing market, according to Realtor.com. Many of these cities have future upside potential. Each housing market is ranked by three indicators: “supply score,” “demand score” and “hotness score.” The “hotness” score is an equally weighted composite metric of a region’s “supply score” and “demand score.” Realtor.com regularly rates the 300 largest metro areas in the U.S. and these are currently the “coolest” housing markets where you may be able to snag a deal:

1. Lake Charles, Louisiana

  • Supply Score: 0.3
  • Demand Score: 0.7
  • Hotness Score: 0.5

2. Houma-Thibodaux, Louisiana

  • Supply Score: 2.0
  • Demand Score: 0.3
  • Hotness Score: 1.2

3. Panama City, Florida

  • Supply Score: 1.7
  • Demand Score: 2.3
  • Hotness Score: 2.0

4. Punta Gorda, Florida

  • Supply Score: 1.3
  • Demand Score: 2.7
  • Hotness Score: 2.0

5. Naples-Marco Island, Florida

  • Supply Score: 0.3
  • Demand Score: 5.0
  • Hotness Score: 2.7

6. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida

  • Supply Score: 2.3
  • Demand Score: 3.3
  • Hotness Score: 2.8

7. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas

  • Supply Score: 5.0
  • Demand Score: 1.7
  • Hotness Score: 3.3

8. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

  • Supply Score: 5.0
  • Demand Score: 5.7
  • Hotness Score: 5.4

9. Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas

  • Supply Score: 2.7
  • Demand Score: 9.0
  • Hotness Score: 5.9

10. Las Cruces, New Mexico

  • Supply Score: 6.7
  • Demand Score: 5.4
  • Hotness Score: 6.0

11. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona

  • Supply Score: 6.7
  • Demand Score: 6.0
  • Hotness Score: 6.4

12. Albany, Georgia

  • Supply Score: 0.0
  • Demand Score: 13.7
  • Hotness Score: 6.9

13. Lafayette, Louisiana

  • Supply Score: 8.4
  • Demand Score: 6.4
  • Hotness Score: 7.4

14. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Florida

  • Supply Score: 4.3
  • Demand Score: 11.4
  • Hotness Score: 7.9

15. El Paso, Texas

  • Supply Score: 15.4
  • Demand Score: 1.3
  • Hotness Score: 8.4

16. Honolulu, Hawaii

  • Supply Score: 13.4
  • Demand Score: 4.0
  • Hotness Score: 8.7

17. Lakeland-Winter Haven, Florida

  • Supply Score: 9.7
  • Demand Score: 8.0
  • Hotness Score: 8.9

18. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Florida

  • Supply Score: 6.4
  • Demand Score: 11.7
  • Hotness Score: 9.0

19. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, Alabama

  • Supply Score: 4.7
  • Demand Score: 17.4
  • Hotness Score: 11.0

20. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Supply Score: 3.7
  • Demand Score: 19.7
  • Hotness Score: 11.7

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: In Less Than a Year, You’ll Regret Not Having Bought Property in These 20 Housing Markets

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

