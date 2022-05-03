Less than 20% of euro zone govt bonds carry negative yields - Tradeweb

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Less than a fifth of euro area government bonds now have sub-zero yields, Tradeweb data showed on Tuesday, the latest sign that negative-yielding debt is fast shrinking as central banks step up their battle against inflation.

The value of euro-denominated government debt on its platform stood at roughly 1.51 trillion euros ($1.59 trillion) as of the end of April, down from around 2.07 trillion euros at the end of March, Tradeweb said.

This comprised 17.67% of a total euro area government bond market worth around 8.54 trillion euros, versus roughly 23% a month earlier, the trading platform said.

The trend is significant because negative-yielding bonds have long been associated with a period of deflation and weak economic growth. Negative yields have also been blamed for weak bank profits.

If an investor holds a bond with a negative yield to maturity, they stand to lose money. On the flip side, years of sub-zero yields have allowed euro zone issuers to lock in low interest rates to fund their spending.

When Tradeweb first started compiling the data in 2016 for Reuters, the pool of negative-yielding euro government debt stood at just over 3 trillion euros or 43% of the total market at the time.

That number surged to as much as 75% in late 2020 as central banks ramped up stimulus in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, but it has shrunk quickly in recent months as surging inflation sparked a more aggressive response from policymakers.

Inflation in the euro zone hit a new record on Friday at 7.5% and investors expect the ECB to soon ditch its policy of negative interest rates and massive bond purchases, which was adopted eight years ago to revive sluggish price growth.

According to Refinitiv data, only T-Bills -- debt maturing in one year or less -- and inflation-linked bonds in Europe still carry negative yields.

Globally, Japan is the only major economy to have debt with a maturity of more than one year with yields below 0% 0#JPBMK=.

The pool of negative-yielding euro-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds, meanwhile, shrank to just 6.79% of a total market worth roughly 3.5 trillion euros at the end-April, Tradeweb data showed.

That was the lowest share since May 2020 and down from around 9% a month earlier.

Yields on euro investment-grade corporate bonds have climbed to their highest in over eight years, a widely-followed index showed on Friday.

There are no more non-financial corporate bonds left trading with negative yields, BofA said on Friday, down from a peak of nearly 900 billion euros last year.

